The power of a brand: Lego posts record figures once again

The combination of a strong brand and a consistent innovation policy is paying off for Lego, which is not only seeing its global sales increase but also posting record profits. New partnerships promise even more momentum this year.

Partnership with F1 attracts new buyers

The Danish toy giant’s sales rose by 12% last year to DKK 83.5 billion (€11.2 billion), while net profit rose by as much as 21% to DKK 16.7 billion (€2.2 billion). “We are very pleased with our record performance in 2025, building on last year’s success. Our innovative and extensive portfolio, combined with the strength of the LEGO brand and an effective operating model, drove high demand,” said Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the group, in a press release.