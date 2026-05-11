Former Amazon France executive joins Tom&Co

Frédéric Duval, who led Amazon in France and Belgium for more than ten years, is joining the Board of Directors of Tom&Co, the Belgian market leader in pet stores.

Expertise in e-commerce

Duval worked at Amazon for more than twenty years, including over ten years as head of Amazon France. He also served as VP Country Manager for France and Belgium and as VP Consumer Electronics Europe. Now, Tom&Co Group has appointed him to the Board of Directors of its holding company, Petserco Holding SRL, effective June 1, 2026.

“I am thrilled to start this new journey with Tom&Co and to contribute to the development and the growth of the company across Europe. Tom&Co is well positioned to capitalize on the evolution of the retail sector, notably through the growing role of its digital channels,” says Duval in a press release.

“Frédéric’s unrivalled experience in e-commerce in Europe has been built across many areas: management, operations, finance, supply chain or pricing,” said Pascal Clouzard, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Tom&Co. “It will be particularly valuable to us in the developments currently underway at Tom&Co.”

Last week , Tom&Co announced several changes to its executive team. In addition to 195 stores in Belgium, France, and Luxembourg, the retailer also operates an e-commerce platform (www.tomandco.com) with a click-and-collect service and the largest online pet pharmacy in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France under the brand names Pharmapets (www.pharmapets.be) and Vetostore (www.vetostore.com).