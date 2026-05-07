Tom&Co strengthens management team

Pharmapets founder Sven De Waele is leaving Tom&Co next month. At the same time, the international pet store chain is announcing two new appointments to its executive committee.

E-commerce integration

De Waele, who sold his e-commerce company Pharmapets to Tom&Co in 2024, has been responsible for e-commerce, data, and IT at the retail chain specializing in pet food and supplies for the past two years. He also oversaw the integration of Pharmapets and the French online player Vetostore into the company. He will leave the group on June 13.

He will be succeeded by Tim Bertels, who has served as Chief Digital Officer since May 4. Bertels was previously responsible for product development at fintech firm Vyntra Global and gained extensive e-commerce experience at Veepee, where he held various positions.

At the same time, Tom&Co also appointed Antoine Courtois as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 4. He was previously Group CFO at Puressentiel and has worked in audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers and in specialty retail at IKKS, among other roles.

Tom&Co has more than 200 stores in Belgium, France, and Luxembourg.