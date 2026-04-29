Maxi Zoo owner Fressnapf continues to grow in Europe

The European market leader in specialty pet supply stores, operating in 15 countries, continued its European expansion last year with the opening of 195 additional stores. International operations now account for 67% of total revenue.

Focus on growth markets

In 2025, Fressnapf | Maxi Zoo achieved revenue growth of 2.5% to 3.7 billion euros, primarily due to further international expansion. At the same time, operating profit rose by approximately 11% to 380 million euros, thanks to stricter cost control, the company stated in a press release. International operations accounted for 67% of revenue, a slight increase.