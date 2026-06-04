Bol sets up two physical festival shops at Rock Werchter

Bol is opening two Festival Shops at Rock Werchter this year. From Thursday, July 2, through Sunday, July 5, festivalgoers can visit the shops for festival and camping supplies—a first for a Belgian festival.

Two locations, one goal

Bol is opening two stores: one on the festival grounds and one at The Hive campground. At The Hive, campers can find around a hundred items, ranging from air mattresses, tents, and camping chairs to earplugs, personal care products, and reusable camping tableware. There is also an order and pickup service: starting June 4, visitors can order online via a special festival webshop and pick up their order at The Hive.

“With De Festivalwinkel, we’re bringing Bol exactly where we’re relevant to our consumers,” says Fiona Vanderbroeck, Marketing Director at Bol. “Rock Werchter is a highlight of the summer for many people, but it also requires some preparation. By allowing people to order essentials in advance and making them available on-site, we help festivalgoers set off worry-free. This is how we demonstrate what Bol stands for: a reliable partner that thinks along with you, offers practical solutions, and makes life just a little easier and more fun.”

On the festival grounds themselves, Bol is opening a smaller store with about fifty items, aimed at visitors with a day pass. Here, festivalgoers can find products such as power banks, phone cables, earplugs, sunscreen, and folding stools.

Partying at Het Magazijn

Bol encourages visitors to choose sustainable products, such as sturdy air mattresses and reliable tents, and to take their gear home with them afterward. Remaining stock will be taken to De Festivalwinkel at the Dutch festival Lowlands. Bol donates any leftover products that cannot be stored or returned.

In addition to the shops, Bol is also opening Het Magazijn, an intimate stage inspired by “warehouse parties.” Here, artists perform right in the middle of the audience, creating a direct and energetic experience. Belgian DJs will be spinning here daily between 2:00 PM and 11:00 PM. The full lineup will be announced later in June.