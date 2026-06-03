AVA brings a touch of nostalgia to the store floor with Diddl

Diddl is back: the iconic mouse is once again winning the hearts of young adults. That’s why AVA has recently stocked its shelves with dozens of products featuring the character, ranging from scented stationery to backpacks and stuffed animals.

A ’90s comeback

The collection evokes memories of the 1990s and early 2000s, when Diddl items were traded in schoolyards like precious treasures. “The nostalgic Diddl items are back on the shelves, including the scented stationery that instantly brings back memories of the nineties and nillies,” says the retailer.

But the range has also been expanded to include makeup palettes, backpacks, and stuffed animals. Diddlina, Diddl’s partner, and their friends Pimboli and Loupsily are also part of the collection. The products are available in all AVA stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as through the online store.

The collection also comes at a nostalgic moment for AVA itself: the family-owned business, with 52 physical stores, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. At Retail Marketing Day on 24 September, the third generation at the helm—namely Fay and Koen Van Weddingen—will explain how they want to bring the 70-year-old retail classic—just like Diddl—closer to people again.