Even more space for the shopping experience: Dreambaby opens its largest store ever

Dreambaby has opened its 30th store in a former Leen Bakker location in Genk. With 1,130 square meters of retail space, it is also the largest store to date for the Vanhalst Retail Group’s baby specialty retailer.

Personalized advice takes center stage

With the opening in Genk, Dreambaby strengthens its presence in Limburg, where it now has two locations in addition to its existing store in Bree. The opening follows recent expansions in Marche-en-Famenne and Hognoul. The store was designed according to the latest Dreambaby concept, featuring clearly organized sections such as “out and about,” “sleep,” “care,” “toys,” and “clothing,” which cater to the various needs of young families.

Thanks to its 1,130 m² floor space, the store offers more room for product experience, including a wide selection of stroller showroom models that customers can test on-site. Personalized advice is key: staff actively guide customers in their choices, supported by digital tools that allow orders to be placed or baby registries to be consulted. With features such as a seating area and a coffee corner, Dreambaby creates a pleasant environment where customers can take their time to receive advice.

“With Genk, we’re taking an important step in Limburg, as a logical follow-up to the recent openings in Wallonia,” says Patrick Michielsens, General Manager of Dreambaby. “We continue to invest in strategic locations where we can best support young families, with a strong combination of personal advice, an inspiring shopping environment, and the convenience of our digital services. Our ambition is to make every store a place where customers truly feel supported. The combination of space, advice, and experience makes all the difference.”

In the spring of 2024, the Vanhalst Retail Group, known for Supra Bazar and the family concept store Kabine, acquired Dreambaby from the Colruyt Group.