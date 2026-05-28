Fatbike manufacturer La Souris raises €6.5 million for international expansion

Fat bike manufacturer La Souris has secured €6.5 million in bank financing to accelerate its international growth. The company aims to expand its presence in Belgium and Germany while reducing its dependence on the Dutch market, where stricter regulations regarding fat bikes are putting pressure on the sector.

Fatbikes increasingly banned

“We want to expand abroad so we aren’t dependent solely on the Dutch market,” CEO Armando Muis told NU.nl. According to him, demand for “small mobility” in urban areas continues to grow as more people live in large cities. La Souris currently has 25 stores in the Netherlands and five in Belgium. The company plans to open additional Belgian locations, but also to expand further in the Netherlands in cities where it is already active.