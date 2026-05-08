[Interview] “We’re creating serial readers” (Veerle De Witte, Standaard Boekhandel Group)

Following the makeover of Standaard Boekhandel in Flanders, it is now Librairie Club’s turn in the French-speaking part of the country. The retailer is seeing encouraging signs: young people are reading more—and continuing to read.

A European trend

In Waterloo, Librairie Club has just opened its first completely renovated store featuring a Young Adult section—a first for the French-speaking book retail world—in which CEO Veerle De Witte of parent company Standaard Boekhandel Groep sees great potential.