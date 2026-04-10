Intertoys acquires online toy store Lobbes and wholesaler Thimble Toys

Intertoys, part of the ToyChamp group, is acquiring a majority stake in the Dutch online toy retailer Lobbes and its associated wholesaler, Thimble Toys.

Addition, not integration

With the integration of Lobbes and Thimble Toys, Intertoys is primarily strengthening its digital capabilities. The retailer is acquiring 75% of the shares in parent company Wings Holding, while the existing management retains a 25% stake. The transaction fits into a broader consolidation trend within the toy sector, where scale and e-commerce capacity are becoming increasingly decisive.