Belgian bike chain launches breakdown service for cyclists in the Benelux

The Antwerp-based bicycle chain De Geus, in collaboration with mobility organization VAB, is launching the “Depannage De Geus” service: a mobility guarantee that offers cyclists 24/7 assistance in case of breakdowns, at home or on the road in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Offering peace of mind

With this new service, De Geus combines the intervention service of breakdown assistance service VAB with the power of its own workshops, so that customers can get back on the road as quickly as possible in the event of a breakdown. When a cyclist has a breakdown, an intervention team comes to the scene. In about 80% of cases, the electric bicycle is repaired immediately, so that the cyclist can continue on their way straight away.

If on-site repair is not possible, the second part of the service comes into play: the De Geus workshops. Through a fast-lane service, exclusively for Depannage De Geus subscribers, customers are given priority in the workshops. As a result, in most cases, the bicycle can be ready to ride within one working day. In this way, the company wants to offer cyclists the same peace of mind that motorists have enjoyed for years when it comes to breakdown assistance.

“More technicians than salespeople”

“Cyclists today are increasingly using their bikes as a fully-fledged means of transport,” says Thomas Vanderhoydonck, manager of Fietsen De Geus and chairman of the sector organization Traxio Velo. “People who rely on their bikes every day want one thing above all else: to remain mobile. That’s why we combine the best of both worlds: VAB’s intervention service and our own large workshops with fast service.”

The growth of electric bikes and cargo bikes makes professional support increasingly important, he says. “As a local pioneer, we put around 5,000 Antwerp residents on a new bike every year. But our role doesn’t stop at sales: we maintain and repair 20,000 bikes a year in our workshops. We even employ more technicians than salespeople. That shows how important service is in our sector.” The average waiting time for maintenance is currently around one week, depending on the location.

The subscription costs €39.95 per bike per year. Customers who purchase an electric bike from Fietsen De Geus between March and June 2026 will receive one year of Depannage De Geus free of charge.