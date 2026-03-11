Dreamland opens its first three stores at Cora Shopping sites

On Friday, March 13, Belgian toy retailer DreamLand will open three new experience stores at the Shopping Cora sites in Rocourt, Châtelineau, and La Louvière. The remaining locations will follow later this year.

Inspiring play worlds

Last year, DreamLand reached an agreement with project developer Mitiska to open large stores in all seven former Cora hypermarkets. The first three are now opening their doors. For the retailer, this means one additional store, as the locations in Châtelineau and La Louvière are relocations of existing stores.

The new DreamLand stores feature inspiring play worlds and shop-in-shops from leading brands, including the largest Lego shop-in-shops in Wallonia, an adventurous Jurassic World zone, an inspiring Schleich shop, a complete Playmobil world, an atmospheric Sylvanian Families shop, and an extensive Barbie and HotWheels experience zone.

DreamLand’s iconic birthday bell will also have a prominent place in the stores. Every child celebrating their birthday can ring the bell, which will trigger cheerful music throughout the store and the birthday boy or girl will receive a festive birthday crown and a gift.

Including the new locations, the retailer now has 93 stores in Belgium and the Netherlands.