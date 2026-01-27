Fnac Darty wants to get rid of Nature & Découvertes

The French chain Nature & Découvertes, which specializes in ecological products, is up for sale after disappointing results. Owner Fnac Darty acquired the retailer in 2019 but has had little success with the purchase.

Looking for a new partner

Fnac Darty has decided to actively seek a partner that is better able to support the development of Nature & Découvertes. The French retailer announced this on Monday. The group acquired the retail chain in 2019 from the founding Lemarchand family, but the outbreak of the pandemic shortly thereafter caused financial difficulties for the chain. The brand has also lost momentum in recent years and quarters.

Nature & Découvertes has 91 stores in four countries: 84 in France, 4 in Belgium, 2 in Switzerland, and 1 in Luxembourg. At the time of the acquisition, turnover was around €200 million with more than 100 stores.

Fnac Darty’s announcement follows the news that Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky, who is already a shareholder, wants to increase his stake in the electronics group to become the majority shareholder. Fnac Darty reported stable sales of €10.3 billion for 2025.