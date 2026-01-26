Crocs launches exclusive Lego shoe

Lego and Crocs have announced a multi-year global partnership. The first release: a pair of shoes shaped like the famous building block, for just under 200 euros…

Collector’s item

Two iconic brands are joining forces to bring exclusive products to market. “The partnership combines the bold spirit of Crocs with the boundless imagination of the Lego Group, resulting in a unique fan experience that only these two brands can create together,” says the press release.

The first launch is the “Lego Brick Clog,” a collectible in the shape of an oversized pair of shoes with the typical four studs on the sole. It will be available to order online worldwide from February 16, for 199.99 euros. It also comes with a Lego Minifigure with four pairs of its own miniature Crocs shoes. More product launches will follow later, for both adults and children.