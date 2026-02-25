Why IKEA is opening its doors to Decathlon and other retail tenants

Ingka Group, the operator of IKEA stores, is leasing part of its retail space in Croydon, UK, to Decathlon. This spring, the first sports store will open inside an IKEA store, but others will follow.

Looking for traffic

For the first time, IKEA is bringing another global brand into one of its iconic ‘blue boxes’. The Decathlon store will have its own entrance and cover 1,188 square meters within the 25,000-square-meter British branch. The concept functions as an independent unit but shares the location. Ingka Group is testing a model in which complementary retailers operate under one roof.