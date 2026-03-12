Ikea opts for medium format: 20 compact stores on the way

Ingka Group, the largest Ikea retailer, is rolling out a compact store concept. Over the next six months, 20 new locations will open in Europe and North America to be closer to customers in smaller towns and suburbs.

New locations in France, Portugal, and Poland

After decades of opening large stores on the outskirts of cities and later branches in city centers, the company is now focusing on areas where it does not yet have a presence. “The physical store remains at the center of our omnichannel business: it plays a key role in our distribution network and gives people more reasons to interact with us,” says Juvencio Maeztu, CEO of Ingka Group.