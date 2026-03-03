[In the Picture] Ikea rolls out self-driving delivery vans in China

Ikea China is deploying self-driving vehicles in Anhui province following a successful trial. The vehicles transport customer orders between an external warehouse and the Ikea store in Hefei for pickup, and help replenish store stocks.

60% faster delivery

Since the start of the tests, the vehicles have already covered almost 75,600 kilometers. The electric delivery van is just over 3.5 meters long and 1.3 meters wide. In principle, the vehicles can drive completely without human intervention, but a human operator closely monitors the vehicle from a central location so that they can take control in the event of a problem on the road.