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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Maisons du Monde seeks lifeline as creditors pull out

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Home10 April, 2026
Maisons du Monde
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The French furniture chain Maisons du Monde urgently needs to find new investors to stay afloat. Its current creditors are refusing to provide additional capital or restructure its debt, putting the group at risk of an acute liquidity crisis.

No support from creditors

Maisons du Monde is saddled with a net financial debt of 156.9 million euros. At the same time, the company is grappling with structurally declining sales. In 2025, revenue fell by 4.7% to 947.3 million euros, marking a decline for the fourth consecutive year. This downturn directly impacts cash flow: in the first half of last year, Maisons du Monde burned through more than 65 million euros in cash. Over the same period, the group posted a net loss of 75 million euros.

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