Maisons du Monde shrinks for the fourth consecutive year

Despite an “encouraging” third quarter, French interior design chain Maisons du Monde fell below the €1 billion turnover mark for the full 2025 financial year, after a fourth consecutive year of decline.

Cost-cutting plan implemented

In 2025, the furniture and decoration company’s turnover fell below the €1 billion mark, ending up at €947.3 million, a decline of 5.4%. The retailer had shown signs of improvement in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter, turnover fell again, by 5.9% to €278.1 million.