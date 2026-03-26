British marketplace OnBuy is launching in eight new countries

The rapidly growing marketplace OnBuy is now launching in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland. This brings the platform’s presence to 21 European countries.

Strong growth

Last fall, OnBuy launched in twelve European markets: Belgium, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain. There, the company posted strong results, with quarterly revenue growth of 152% and a 300% increase in average monthly visits, according to a press release.

The results confirm a European shift toward marketplaces that support retailers rather than compete with them, says OnBuy. The platform attributes its success to a combination of transparent pricing, a non-competitive model, and an attractive cashback program.

“We are the only marketplace that offers customers real cash rewards with every purchase. This encourages repeat purchases, increases customer lifetime value, and gives retailers a competitive advantage from day one—an advantage they can’t get anywhere else,” says Cas Paton, CEO and founder of OnBuy.