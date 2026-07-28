Why Colruyt Group is closing two autonomous Okay Direct stores

Two of the three autonomous Okay Direct stores in Ghent are closing their doors. After several years of testing, Colruyt Group has adopted a new approach: from now on, the retailer will only open unstaffed stores alongside staffed supermarkets.

Deploying employees more flexibly

Until yesterday, there were still three unstaffed Okay Direct stores in Ghent, open 24/7. Two of them have closed as of today: the locations on Belfortstraat and Koning Leopoldstraat. The store on Kortrijksepoort will remain open. It is located next to an Okay City urban store, and that is precisely the direction Colruyt Group intends to take with its autonomous stores going forward: they will only be located next to staffed stores, as a solution outside of regular opening hours.

“Okay Direct has proven to be a successful concept, meeting a clear need among customers in urban areas. In recent years, we have carefully tested and evaluated how best to develop the Okay Direct format further,” says An Martel, director of Okay: “The conclusion is clear: Okay Direct works best when paired with a neighbouring store. This enables us to supply both stores more efficiently and deploy employees more flexibly. ​ It is a decision we firmly believe in, as it will support future growth, although it also means that our two stand-alone Okay Direct stores will close.”

The store as a fridge

Along with the two closures, Colruyt Group is also announcing a new opening: before the end of this fiscal year, an Okay Direct will open next to a new Okay store in Etterbeek. The exact opening date has not yet been announced. “Urban shoppers tend to shop more flexibly and often see the store as an extension of their fridge. Moreover, cities are vibrant around the clock. It therefore makes perfect sense for us to bring the concept to the capital,” said An Martel. “We are confident that Brussels residents will be just as enthusiastic as customers in Ghent, while at the same time we are curious to see what differences we will encounter.”

In November 2021, the first Okay Direct opened on Belfortstraat in Ghent. The concept is simple: customers enter the store with their debit card, take the products they want from the smart lockers, and at the end of their shopping trip, they receive a single receipt. It is a joint creation of Colruyt Group and Innovend.