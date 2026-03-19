Unilever and Kraft Heinz discussed a food merger

Unilever and Kraft Heinz have been in talks over the past few months regarding a potential merger of their food businesses. The talks between the FMCG rivals broke down when Kraft Heinz dropped its spin-off plans; Unilever is now proceeding on its own.

Heinz and Hellmann’s Almost Became Brothers

A new food giant was born by a hair’s breadth: according to the Financial Times, both companies discussed a merger between Unilever’s food division and Kraft Heinz’s sauce division. A deal would not only have created a new multinational worth tens of billions of dollars, but rival brands such as Heinz ketchup and Hellmann’s mayonnaise would henceforth be under one roof.