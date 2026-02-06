Turbulence in the German food market: Edeka loses ground while Rewe accelerates

The battle for market share in German food retail is intensifying. Market leader Edeka is growing less rapidly than the market and is seeing its market share decline slightly, despite recent investments. Competitor Rewe is benefiting from a higher growth rate and stronger digital reach.

A hindering lead?

According to market researchers at Yougov, based on figures seen by trade journal Lebensmittel Zeitung, Edeka lost 0.1 percentage points of market share last year, ending up at 14%. The supermarket group’s turnover rose by 2.1%, while the total food market, including specialty stores, grew by 2.8%.

Rewe performed remarkably better. The chain achieved sales growth of 3.4% and slightly strengthened its position. Its market share remained stable at 12.1%, but the development underlines that Rewe is once again gaining ground on its biggest competitor.

Technology race

However, Edeka recently made important strategic choices, such as the introduction of the Payback app and new private labels. The app is gaining popularity: Edeka exceeded its target of 6 million active users by the end of 2025. In 2023, that number was less than half. Compared to Rewe, Edeka still lags behind digitally: Rewe’s loyalty app already has more than 11 million users.

It was also Rewe that was the first to install an AI robot in a supermarket in Düsseldorf. The AI chef prepares fresh meals on the spot; a project that is set to radically change the food trade, according to those involved. A few months later, Edeka is now also experimenting with a robot that can cook.

