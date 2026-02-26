Tesco cuts another 180 jobs at its headquarters

Tesco is cutting 180 jobs at its headquarters to adapt to changing shopping patterns. At the same time, the supermarket group is creating 250 new positions within existing teams.

“Changing needs”

“Looking ahead and anticipating the changing needs of customers, we must ensure that we continue to have the right structure and capabilities,” the BBC quotes Tesco CEO Ken Murphy as saying. “To achieve this in a highly competitive market, we must be efficient and flexible in the way we run our business.”