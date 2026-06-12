Strong growth at Lidl strengthens the Schwarz Group’s leading position in Europe

Economic and geopolitical uncertainty has had little impact on Schwarz Gruppe, the owner of Lidl and Kaufland: the revenue of Europe’s leading retailer rose again by nearly 6% in the past fiscal year.

Despite stable online revenue

In the split fiscal year 2025/26, which ended on February 28, Schwarz achieved revenue growth of 5.8% to 185.8 billion euros. Lidl accounted for more than three-quarters of the group’s revenue: 140.2 billion euros, an increase of 8 billion euros or 6.1%. Kaufland, the hypermarket subsidiary that is now expanding its online marketplace to the Netherlands and Spain, grew by 4.3% to 36.7 billion euros. Online revenue for Lidl and Kaufland remained stable at 1.7 billion euros.