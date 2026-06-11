Kaufland launches online marketplace in Spain and the Netherlands

Kaufland is taking its online marketplace to both Spain and the Netherlands this summer. The German retail chain, which—like Lidl—is part of the Schwarz Group, aims to become a European alternative to Amazon, Temu, and the likes.

“European answer” to intercontinental giants

Starting at the end of this summer, Spanish and Dutch consumers will be able to choose from millions of products from third-party sellers across more than 6,400 categories via Kaufland’s online store, the company promises. The product range varies from electronics and fashion to gardening supplies, sports equipment, and household goods. Orders will be delivered directly by the affiliated sellers, while Kaufland handles customer service and payment processing.

Kaufland explicitly positions itself as a European alternative to global platforms such as Amazon, Temu, and AliExpress. According to CEO Gerald Schönbucher, more and more consumers are looking for platforms that operate in accordance with European standards regarding data protection, product safety, and consumer rights.

The expansion is part of a broader European growth strategy, as it brings the company’s operations to nine European countries, and it claims to form “the largest marketplace network of European origin.” Kaufland operates more than 1,600 physical stores in eight European countries and has been steadily building out its online marketplace activities in recent years.

In Germany, the platform says to attract up to 32 million online visitors per month and offers more than 45 million products. The company is also growing rapidly in other markets: in Austria, revenue via Kaufland.at rose by 439% last year, while Kaufland.pl in Poland achieved revenue growth of 322%.