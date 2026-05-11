Belgian bike couriers merge: Cargo Velo and De Fietskoerier become market leaders

Cargo Velo, which operates in Ghent, Brussels, and Antwerp, is acquiring its Antwerp-based competitor, De Fietskoerier. Together, they will now form Belgium’s largest bicycle courier company, with around fifty couriers and an expected revenue of over one million euros.

De Fietskoerier ceases to exist

De Fietskoerier, founded 27 years ago, specializes in urgent deliveries and medical transport in and around Antwerp. Cargo Velo, a 14-year-old company, focuses primarily on urban distribution from hubs on the city outskirts. Both companies emphasize the benefits of bicycle logistics in densely populated areas.

Cargo Velo, led by former politician Willem-Frederik Schiltz, recently announced a capital increase of one million euros. The De Fietskoerier brand will eventually disappear: all of the company’s couriers are making the switch to Cargo Velo.

Five million packages per year

A study by the Belgian Cycle Logistics Federation shows that bicycle couriers in cities are on average 30% faster than delivery vans. The merger is therefore expected to further increase the efficiency of urban distribution and strengthen the position of bicycle logistics in urban areas.

The merger comes at a time when the bicycle courier sector is experiencing strong growth. According to figures from the Belgian Cycle Logistics Federation, more than five million packages were delivered by bicycle in Belgium in 2024. That is a 70% increase compared to 2023. Cargo Velo estimates the potential at seven million packages.