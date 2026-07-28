The World Cup has Coca-Cola fizzing

Strong volume growth during the recent World Cup and rising demand for sugar-free beverages have helped Coca-Cola post a more than excellent quarter, despite rising gas prices in the U.S.

U.S. market holds steady

FIFA’s official beverage sponsor saw higher demand for Coca-Cola and Powerade in recent months, thanks to marketing campaigns surrounding the recent World Cup: Coca-Cola’s volume rose by 5% and Powerade’s by 8%. At the same time, there was also volume growth of 16% for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and 7% for Coca-Cola Light.