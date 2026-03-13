Spadel Fund invests in Living Things gut‑health sodas

The Source Ventures, the venture capital fund of Belgian water group Spadel, is investing in British beverage producer Living Things. The young brand develops soft drinks that focus on gut health, a category that is rapidly gaining ground worldwide.

Gut health as a new growth market

Living Things was only founded about two years ago, but is now available in 25,000 outlets, including major British retailers such as Tesco, Waitrose, and Boots. The number of cafés, delicatessens, and other food service locations offering the soft drinks is also growing.