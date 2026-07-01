Sainsbury’s eases inflation fears after strong quarter in food sales

Sainsbury’s believes that British food inflation is rising less sharply than feared for the time being. The British supermarket chain is currently benefiting from price promotions, warm weather, and World Cup fever, but warns that the pressure on consumers and suppliers has not gone away.

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CEO Simon Roberts says that inflation has been manageable so far, although the conflict in the Middle East continues to cause uncertainty. According to him, there is still “pressure in the system,” and “uncertainty remains about where inflation is headed.”