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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Delhaize invests 8 million euros in a new trailer maintenance center

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Food1 July, 2026
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Delhaize is building a new transportation center in the Zellik industrial zone. The supermarket chain is allocating 8 million euros for the project and plans to use the facility to centrally maintain and inspect its trailer fleet starting in the summer of 2027.

In-house inspection station

Delhaize is starting construction on a new transportation center in Zellik. The site will be located near the headquarters in Kobbegem and will connect to the existing distribution center. The investment amounts to 8 million euros, reports VRT News. The new center is intended to make the supermarket chain’s logistics operations more efficient.

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