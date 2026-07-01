Delhaize invests 8 million euros in a new trailer maintenance center

Delhaize is building a new transportation center in the Zellik industrial zone. The supermarket chain is allocating 8 million euros for the project and plans to use the facility to centrally maintain and inspect its trailer fleet starting in the summer of 2027.

In-house inspection station

Delhaize is starting construction on a new transportation center in Zellik. The site will be located near the headquarters in Kobbegem and will connect to the existing distribution center. The investment amounts to 8 million euros, reports VRT News. The new center is intended to make the supermarket chain’s logistics operations more efficient.