Nestlé invests half a billion Swiss francs in new Nescafé factory

Nestlé invests 563 million Swiss francs (about 60 million euros) in a new Nescafé factory in Thailand. The Thai coffee market is worth over 1 billion euros, making it one of the company’s largest coffee markets.

Among the most dynamic coffee markets

“This new state-of-the-art factory will increase our Nescafé production capacity in Southeast Asia and contribute to the long-term growth of our coffee business in one of the world’s most dynamic coffee markets,” says Remy Ejel, executive vice president and CEO of the Asia, Oceania, and Africa region.

The factory will be located in Samut Prakan Province and will produce the full Nescafé range, from instant coffee and coffee mixes to ready-to-drink coffee beverages. The facility will employ more than 500 people. Nestlé plans to begin operations at the plant by the end of 2028. The site will also feature its own robotic distribution center, designed to speed up deliveries, improve inventory management, and increase flexibility.