Frugal American consumers remain a cause for concern for PepsiCo

PepsiCo is seeing revenue growth thanks to strong performance in international markets. U.S. consumers, however, are cutting back on food purchases, mainly due to high gas prices.

Recovery will take time

The maker of Pepsi, Lay’s, and Doritos saw revenue rise 6.4% to $24.18 billion in the second quarter. Net income rose to $2.98 billion, or $2.18 per share, an increase of 3.8%. Volumes rose by 3% in the food segment and by 2% in the beverage segment. These are strong figures, largely in line with expectations. Nevertheless, analysts and investors are somewhat concerned.