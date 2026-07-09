Lidl Plus reaches 120 million users following global rollout

Lidl has now rolled out its digital customer platform, Lidl Plus, in all countries where the discount retailer has stores. The launch in the United States on July 15 marks the final step in the app’s international expansion.

Global reach

Lidl Plus now has more than 120 million users worldwide. Through the app, they gain access to instant rewards, personalized coupons, and other digital benefits. For Lidl, the platform is a key tool for strengthening the connection between stores and digital channels.

The global rollout required close collaboration between teams in different countries, continents, and time zones. Lidl therefore cites this milestone as proof of its international clout. “Launching a global platform that spans continents and time zones requires more than just excellent technology and project management. It demands clear strategic alignment, seamless collaboration across departments, and an exceptional team dedicated to a single common goal,” says Linus Hinzmann, Head of Customer Relations and Senior Vice President at Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, on LinkedIn.

With Lidl Plus, Lidl is further refining its omnichannel strategy. The app helps the retailer engage customers more personally, target promotions more effectively, and strengthen its connection with shoppers beyond the store floor.