Mosa Meat’s cultured meat is looking to expand outside Europe

Cultured meat pioneer Mosa Meat is receiving 875,000 euros from the Dutch government fund Invest International to prepare for its international expansion. The Maastricht-based producer aims to enter new markets, including Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the United States.

Outside the European Union

“Mosa Meat has now proven its technology. The challenge is no longer whether it’s possible, but how the company can gain access to international markets, navigate regulations, reach consumers, and scale up production. Invest International is helping with that,” says Jeroen Plag, Chief Investment Officer at Invest International.