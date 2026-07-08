How Monoprix plans to reinvent the urban proximity store

The French retail group Casino is giving its urban store format, Monoprix, a makeover. In Aix-en-Provence, the retailer is showcasing a refreshed brand identity, featuring new concepts in beauty and foodservice.

Strong hallmark

Monoprix’s transformation is part of “Renouveau 2030,” the Casino Group’s strategic plan, which—following the divestiture of its loss-making hypermarket and supermarket operations—aims to focus on urban and convenience stores. The Monoprix format plays a key role in this new strategy. The Monoprix store in Aix-en-Provence Mirabeau is one of the first examples of this transformation.