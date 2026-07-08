[In the picture] Hundreds of shoppers attend the opening of Albert Heijn Haacht

In Haacht, Albert Heijn opened a new supermarket on Wednesday morning amid great interest: with this second store opening of the year, the retailer now has 88 stores in Belgium.

“An important step in our continued growth in Flanders”

The new location in Haacht has a sales area of 1,400 m², is equipped with three staffed checkout lanes and eleven self-checkout stations, and employs about forty colleagues. It is operated by long-standing franchise partner Peeters-Govers, which is opening its eighteenth store with this location.

“Flemish Brabant is a region where we are very keen to grow. For many customers in the region, shopping at Albert Heijn often meant making an extra trip until now. With this store in Haacht, we’re bringing the store closer to them. This store is a great and strong addition to our network and an important step in our continued growth in Flanders,” says Raf Van den Heuvel, general manager of Albert Heijn Belgium.