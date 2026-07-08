AB InBev strike ends after agreement on additional staff

The strike at AB InBev’s Belgian distribution centers is over. On Wednesday morning, the unions and management reached an agreement on additional hires at the warehouse on the site of its international headquarters, where the workload had increased significantly in recent months.

Staff shortage

The workers are ending their strike now that AB InBev has promised to hire four permanent and two temporary employees. The Leuven warehouse currently employs 27 workers and four office staff. In addition, the brewer has committed to replacing workers who are retiring.