Vandemoortele launches its own bakery concept with Bakery Canteen

With Bakery Canteen, the Vandemoortele Group is making the transition from supplier to high-street retailer. The first location in Antwerp serves as the blueprint for a franchise model that is also expanding to other Belgian cities.

From bake-off to a proprietary concept

On Antwerp’s Groendalstraat, between Huidevetterstraat and Lombardenvest, Croustico has been testing a new concept for the traditional bakery since May. Under the name Bakery Canteen, the company combines breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee, aperitifs, and takeout in a single all-day bakery. The first location opened in De Wilde Zee, a shopping district featuring many local brands and specialty shops.