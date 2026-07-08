Tesco considers selling its Central European operations

The British supermarket chain Tesco may be leaving the European continent: the food retailer is exploring options for its operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia in order to focus on its home market.

“No comment”

Tesco is considering selling its operations in Central Europe to focus on its core businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Financial Times reports, citing anonymous sources close to the matter. The supermarket chain is working with bankers to explore options for its operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. These are the only countries outside its home market where the group still operates, following the divestiture of its operations in South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia more than ten years ago.

In any case, Tesco’s operations in these countries are limited: the retailer operates 561 stores in the countries in question, which together generate revenue of 4.49 billion pounds (5.26 billion euros). The division contributed approximately 4% to group profit in the 2025–26 fiscal year. The retailer refuses to confirm the rumors: “We never comment on rumors or speculation,” said a spokesperson.