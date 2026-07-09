FrieslandCampina restructures its European retail operations

FrieslandCampina aims to consolidate its European retail operations into a single organization. In doing so, the dairy group is bringing its brand and private-label operations in Europe closer together.

Organizational implications

Starting January 1, 2027, FrieslandCampina plans to integrate the retail operations of the Europe and Retail & Americas business groups. The cooperative dairy group says the new structure is intended to better serve customers and strengthen product categories. CEO Jan Derck van Karnebeek calls the move a step toward a simpler and more customer-focused organization.

According to Van Karnebeek, the consolidation should help FrieslandCampina capitalize on market opportunities more quickly and make better use of its scale and expertise. FrieslandCampina also plans to transfer its U.S. operations—which currently fall under Retail & Americas—to the Middle East, Pakistan & Africa business group. That business group will then be renamed Middle East, Pakistan, Africa & Americas.

As a result of the reorganization, FrieslandCampina will have six business groups instead of seven. Dustin Woodward, currently President of Europe, will lead the restructured business group for Europe. Tuncay Özgüner, currently President of Retail & Americas, will head Middle East, Pakistan, Africa & Americas. Ali Khan, currently President of Middle East, Pakistan & Africa, is retiring. The company says it will provide more details about the organizational implications at a later date.