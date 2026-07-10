Why Coopérative U displays the environmental impact of each shopping cart on the receipt

Customers of the French supermarket group Coopérative U will now see the total carbon footprint of their shopping cart on their digital receipt. The retailer also provides shoppers with practical tips on how to reduce the environmental impact of their daily purchases.

Products account for 95% of emissions

Following a pilot phase at 14 stores, Coopérative U is rolling out the “Ticket Carbone” (loosely translated as “carbon receipt”) to all stores in its network. This makes U the first French supermarket chain to calculate the total CO₂ footprint of a customer’s physical or digital shopping cart. Customers with a U card receive an estimate expressed in kilograms of CO₂ equivalent in the email containing their digital receipt