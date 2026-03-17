Le Pain Quotidien continues its expansion in the Netherlands at Designer Outlet Roermond

The Belgian restaurant and bakery concept Le Pain Quotidien is taking a new step in its expansion in the Netherlands with the opening of a location at Designer Outlet Roermond. The chain is also looking for a location in The Hague.

Opening in the summer

In Roermond, Le Pain Quotidien is partnering with franchisees Roy Janssens and Manou Dolmans, who are transforming their existing business. “The request came from Designer Outlet Roermond to breathe new life into Restaurant Legato with a different concept. Since there is no concept like Le Pain Quotidien at Designer Outlet Roermond yet, and we’ve had our eye on the concept since 2020, this partnership seemed like the perfect next step after consulting with all parties,” they say.

For Designer Outlet Roermond, the addition strengthens the current food & beverage offering, says Pieter Voorst Vader of owner and operator McArthurGlen: “Our visitors increasingly value a high-quality and varied culinary experience as part of their day out.”

The opening is scheduled for the summer of 2026. Meanwhile, Le Pain Quotidien’s expansion in the Netherlands continues: the retailer is actively seeking a location in The Hague. Maastricht and Amsterdam are already successful examples of the concept.