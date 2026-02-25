Keurig Dr Pepper eager to acquire JDE Peet’s after price increases

Keurig Dr Pepper, owner of Lavazza coffee and Schweppes, among others, saw profits recover in the fourth quarter, thanks to price increases. The American beverage producer, which is about to acquire JDE Peet’s, is eagerly looking forward to 2026.

Return to profit

Keurig Dr Pepper posted a net profit of $353 million (approximately €325 million) in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $144 million (€132 million) a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.5% to $4.5 billion (€4.14 billion), exceeding market expectations of $4.36 billion (€4.01 billion).