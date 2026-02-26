Just Eat Takeaway tests delivery with “singing” robots

Just Eat is launching a pilot project with autonomous delivery robots in Sunderland, UK. In 99% of cases, the robots should be able to deliver within minutes without human intervention.

99% autonomous

Twelve restaurants in Sunderland city center are now delivering meals by robot. Customers can choose from a variety of cuisines, including burgers, British dishes, and bubble tea, which the robots deliver autonomously in a matter of minutes. Those who choose the “delivery by robot” option receive a notification upon arrival and can unlock the robot’s lid via a button in the app.