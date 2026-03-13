Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo lets young people apply for jobs via WhatsApp chatbot

Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo is launching a platform that allows young people to apply for jobs via WhatsApp in just a few steps and schedule an interview themselves right away. The initiative aims to simplify the process of finding a part-time job and reduce the time it takes to secure one.

Recruiting young people requires speed

Jumbo specifically targets young people aged 13 to 21, for whom the supermarket is often their first employer. Approximately 170,000 applications for part-time jobs are received annually; of these, about 22,000 new employees are hired.