JDE Peet’s: growth thanks to 20% coffee price hikes

JDE Peet’s had to significantly raise its prices in 2025 to offset historically high coffee bean prices. The parent company of Douwe Egberts, Senseo, and L’OR increased its prices by an average of 19.5%. Despite a decline in volume, revenue still rose.

Unprecedented coffee inflation

Last year, JDE Peet’s turnover rose by 12.3% to €9.921 billion, but this growth was almost entirely due to price increases: volume fell by 4.3%. The company itself refers to “unprecedented (green) coffee inflation”: total cost inflation rose to €1.6 billion.