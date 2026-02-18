Food market Ratz in the eye of the storm: can immersive experience go too far?

Ratz, Belgium’s largest food market, has barely opened its doors, and already a PR storm is brewing. The latest concept from Thierry Goor and Pascal Van Hamme, also founders of FOX and Bortier, is being accused of racism and colonialism. Can an immersive “experience” go too far?

Ratz in a fix?

The opening of Ratz in a former parking garage near Brussels’ Place Saint-Boniface was intended as a statement: an immersive experience with decorations inspired by Asia and the Middle East. But social media was soon flooded with scathing reactions: internet users accused the concept of light colonialism, cultural appropriation, and even racism. The decision to have non-Asian staff work in traditional clothing in an Asian setting was particularly unpopular.