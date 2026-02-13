Brussels opens “Belgium’s largest food market”

Next week, Ratz, a new food market that presents itself as the largest in Belgium, will open in the Brussels municipality of Ixelles. The building covers three floors and 3,000 square meters.

Three floors

In Sint-Bonifaasstraat, in a former parking lot, a new initiative by Thierry Goor and Pascal Van Hamme—the founders of trendy food markets Wolf and Fox—is opening. This time, the emphasis is on Middle Eastern and Asian cuisines: Georges Baghdi Sar, founder of the My Tannour chain, will be running the Middle Eastern kitchens, reports Bruzz. There will be a total of fourteen food stalls.

However, Goor is emphatically positioning the project as more than just a food concept: the site is also set to become a cultural hotspot. Visitors can enjoy exhibitions, markets, concerts, a comedy club, film screenings, conferences, and workshops on the top floor.

The initiators already organized a soft launch on Wednesday, and the official opening to the general public will follow next Thursday. In terms of surface area, it is said to be the largest Belgian food market to date.