Written by Pauline Neerman
Diageo immediately put on the chopping block by “Drastic Dave”

Food25 February, 2026
Shutterstock.com

British beverage giant Diageo, known for brands such as Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and Smirnoff, is facing a turbulent period. New CEO Dave Lewis—nicknamed “Drastic Dave” because of his reputation as a reformer—announced a sharp reduction in the annual forecast today.

US and China as weak links

Diageo reported a 4% decline in revenue to $10.5 billion (€9.7 billion) for the first half of fiscal year 2026, while organic revenue shrank by 2.8%. Operating profit fell by 1.2% to $3.1 billion (€2.9 billion).

